Flowers & hugs: New NMB mayor forgives mom who made baboon slur

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani and Port Elizabeth resident Gretchen November on Friday smoked the proverbial peace pipe.

As Bobani invited November to pop into his office for a cup of coffee next week‚ the pair discussed an offensive Facebook post in which Gretchen called Bobani a ‘baboon’.

Bobani had made a quick stop at November’s home to discuss the post – and offer his forgiveness.

The now-deleted statement was made on Tuesday when the ousting of the DA’s Athol Trollip as mayor had tongues wagging in the Bay.

In response to a post about the matter November wrote: “Plz dnt allow those bobejaan be mayor … let march and show them PE is no sircus.” (sic)