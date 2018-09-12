KwaZulu-Natal cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube is resorting to the courts to force accountability in some of the municipalities in the province.

Dube-Ncube has taken the Nkandla and Mthonjaneni municipalities to court to challenge the appointments of municipal managers who do not have suitable qualifications. She is also suing the Nquthu and Msinga municipalities for illegally renewing contracts of senior managers.

In a statement issued on Wednesday‚ Dube-Ncube said: “Our record in enforcing accountability from municipal councils and officials demonstrates that we will do whatever it takes to hold people and institutions to account. Sometimes this means resorting to court action. It is‚ of course‚ not a preferred course of action but rather a measure of last resort when all other avenues have been exhausted.”

All the municipalities that have incurred the wrath of the cooperative and traditional affairs MEC are run by the IFP which made a stunning comeback during the August 2016 local government elections‚ winning back several KwaZulu-Natal municipalities with outright majorities.