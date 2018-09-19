Politics

Vote for EFF at your own peril‚ warns ANC's Godongwana

19 September 2018 - 15:16 By Zingisa Mvumvu
ANC economic transformation chairperson Enoch Godongwana has reassured that any expropriated land under the ANC would go directly to the people‚ "not via the government" as the EFF proposed.
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Lucky Morajane

Dear electorate‚ under an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) government you will neither own your house nor will you own your farm because the party wants to nationalise land.

That is according to ANC economic transformation chairperson Enoch Godongwana who said the state cannot be trusted with that responsibility‚ hence the ANC would not go that route.

Godongwana‚ addressing the African Farmers’ Association of South Africa (Afasa) at the Ekurhuleni International Convention Centre on Wednesday‚ said any expropriated land under the ANC would go directly to the people‚ "not via the government" as the EFF proposed.

Godongwana warned those who wanted to vote for the EFF to do so at their own peril‚ adding that under an EFF government they would lose their houses and farms because the red berets wanted to nationalise all land.

He further added that the state had already failed to distribute the portion of land in its ownership as things stand‚ therefore trusting it to own all land would be "a mistake".

