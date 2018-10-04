EFF 'shocked by Nene's dishonesty' at state capture inquiry

The Economic Freedom Fighters have accused finance minister Nhlanhla Nene of lying under oath when he appeared before the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.

The party said it was "shocked by Nene's dishonesty" when he testified that he had responded to the party's query on his interactions with the Gupta family. The party said it had written to and texted Nene several times since May but to date they had not received any feedback from him.

"He told the Commission of Inquiry that he responded to the EFF letter. This is a lie and the Minister has never responded to the correspondence regarding these matters‚" said party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Ndlozi said the EFF had even raised the issue of Nene's lack of cooperation in parliament's standing committee of finance.

"The committee then resolved the Minister must respond in 10 working days. He still ignored the committee resolution and did not bother to respond‚" said Ndlozi.