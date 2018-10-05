Politics

Nene's son and the PIC deal

05 October 2018 - 13:15 By Staff Writer
Nhlanhla Nene told the commission of inquiry into state capture that he never acted inappropriately with any PIC investments.
Nhlanhla Nene told the commission of inquiry into state capture that he never acted inappropriately with any PIC investments.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

In the wake of disclosures this week that finance minister Nhlanhla Nene previously met the controversial Gupta family‚ a report has found that his son was involved in securing a Public Investment Corporation (PIC) investment while his father was still chair of the corporation.

The Mail & Guardian and amaBhungane reported on Friday that Siyabonga Nene asked the PIC to fund part of a deal between a company he ran with business partner Muhammad Amir Mirza — Indiafrec Trade and Invest — to acquire 50% of S&S Refinery LDA in Mozambique in 2014.

Later that year‚ a new company owned by Mirza‚ Zaid International‚ was mentioned in the deal‚ while Siyabonga Nene’s name and Indiafrec fell away.

A referral fee of $1.7-million (R18.5-million at the time) from the PIC was later paid to Mirza’s company. Zaid International is registered as a United Arab Emirates free-zone company‚ and those are typically tax-free and opaque.

Nhlanhla Nene told the commission of inquiry into state capture this week that he never acted inappropriately with any PIC investments. His spokesperson was quoted later as saying that the minister had only become aware of the deal in a “casual father-son discussion”.

A senior ANC leader reportedly told the Mail & Guardian and amaBhungane that Nhlanhla Nene had asked his son to pull out of the deal after he became aware of it.

The PIC said that it was “disingenuous” to regard the payments as undue as it was industry practice. It said the fee to Zaid International was appropriate because it had identified Mozambique as a country with good investment prospects.

- BusinessLIVE

READ MORE:

Nene on THAT Gupta meeting: I was wrong and beg your forgiveness

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has apologised to all South Africans for meeting the embattled Gupta brothers at their home and businesses.
News
3 hours ago

Nene: I never abused my position to benefit my family

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene has denied that he used his position as chairman of the Public Investment Corporation improperly or to benefit his ...
News
2 days ago

Zuma fired me in less than 5 minutes, Nene tells state capture inquiry

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene says he was fired by former president Jacob Zuma in a meeting that lasted less than five minutes.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Cyril's popularity is dropping... but he's still the most loved party leader Politics
  2. Nene's son and the PIC deal Politics
  3. Gupta-linked public enterprises DG quits Politics
  4. EFF 'shocked by Nene's dishonesty' at state capture inquiry Politics
  5. WATCH | State capture - ANC wants to explain the meetings it held with banks at ... Politics

Latest Videos

Caregiver from hell: disabled child gets kicked in the head
Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery
X