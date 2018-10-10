ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte has revealed that she is keen to appear before the ongoing Zondo commission of inquiry to talk about the party’s role in the establishment of the Gupta-owned media houses‚ ANN7 and The New Age newspaper.

"By the time I got into the picture‚ that was a well-established fact. I'm very willing to go and talk about meetings I held with Moegsien Williams‚ I have no problem with that‚ I have nothing to hide‚ not afraid that we did discuss a media that would give the ANC unmitigated space to put its policies forward. I would do that with pleasure‚" she said.

Duarte has also encouraged others with relevant information to make themselves available to the commission.

She described state capture as "a particular condition" and said that hopefully at some point the country would move from just examining one family but look at what was happening at a local level where there were links with people who demanded leadership and how this related to their business interests.

"The ultimate thing is that when a person has benefited directly from having made a connection‚ that is corrupt and that is what it is and hopefully in the Zondo commission‚ that is what will be proved."

Duarte was addressing journalists in Cape Town a day after Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene resigned following a furore over his lies regarding meetings with the controversial Gupta family. Nene apologised for the contradictions and later resigned.