WATCH | The rise and fall of Nhlanhla Nene - how did we get here?

Embattled finance minister Nhlanhla Nene resigned on Tuesday, following a public outcry sparked by his public apology last week over his multiple meetings with the Gupta family at their private home.

Nene made the apology after detailing his meetings with the Guptas at the state capture commission of inquiry last week – until then‚ the meetings had remained secret.

He also came under pressure to step down after it emerged that his son may have derived financial benefit from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) at a time when he was the organisation’s chair.

The Public Protector is now investigating him for possible breach of the Executives Ethics Act following a complaint from the DA.

Tito Mboweni, a former Reserve Bank governor, will replace him.

We look back at the rise and fall of the former finance minister.