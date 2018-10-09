Politics

Public protector to investigate Nene: DA

09 October 2018 - 10:17 By Timeslive
Nhlanhla Nene has faced intense scrutiny over the past week after he revealed that he had met with the Gupta brothers several times.
Image: MARTIN RHODES

The public protector is to investigate a possible breach of the executive code of ethics by finance minister Nhlanhla Nene‚ DA MP David Maynier said on Tuesday.

Maynier said he had requested an investigation on Friday “in terms of Section 4 of the Executive Members Ethics Act (No. 82 of 1998)‚ to determine whether there was any breach of the executive code of ethics‚ which is applicable to ministers‚ and to deputy ministers‚ in South Africa.”

“The alleged breach of the executive code of ethics relates to allegations surrounding a Public Investment Corporation investment in S&S Refinarias‚ which reportedly included a US$ 1.7 million ‘referral fee’‚ which may have benefited the minister’s son‚ Siyabonga Nene.”

Rand weakens as pressure mounts on Nhlanhla Nene

The rand headed towards R15 to the dollar for the first time in three weeks on Monday‚ as pressure mounted on finance minister Nhlanhla Nene to quit ...
Business
1 day ago

Maynier said the public protector’s office had responded to the request on Monday.

“I received a reply from Oupa Segalwe‚ Acting Executive Manager: Communications & Stakeholder Management‚ dated 08 October 2018‚ confirming that the matter will be investigated by the Good Governance and Integrity Branch within the Office of the Public Protector‚” Maynier said.

“These allegations are serious given the fact that‚ in terms of Section 96(2)(b) of the Constitution‚ ministers may not ‘expose themselves to any situation involving the risk of a conflict between their official responsibilities and private interests’.”

Nene has faced intense scrutiny over the past week after he revealed that he had met with the Gupta brothers several times‚ despite previous denials that he had had meetings with the family. News reports said Nene had asked President Cyril Ramaphosa for permission to step aside from his job. 

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene seemed to contradict himself when he testified at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on October 3 2018. In an exclusive interview with eNCA, Nene said he had only bumped into the Gupta family “once or twice” but, at the inquiry, he admitted to having met with the controversial family at their Saxonwold home on numerous occasions.

