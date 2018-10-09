The public protector is to investigate a possible breach of the executive code of ethics by finance minister Nhlanhla Nene‚ DA MP David Maynier said on Tuesday.

Maynier said he had requested an investigation on Friday “in terms of Section 4 of the Executive Members Ethics Act (No. 82 of 1998)‚ to determine whether there was any breach of the executive code of ethics‚ which is applicable to ministers‚ and to deputy ministers‚ in South Africa.”

“The alleged breach of the executive code of ethics relates to allegations surrounding a Public Investment Corporation investment in S&S Refinarias‚ which reportedly included a US$ 1.7 million ‘referral fee’‚ which may have benefited the minister’s son‚ Siyabonga Nene.”