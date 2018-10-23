Patricia de Lille’s nemesis in the DA‚ federal council deputy chairperson Natasha Mazzone‚ says a forensic report “paints a grim picture” of the Cape Town mayor’s conduct.

Responding to media inquiries about the report to be tabled at a Cape Town city council meeting on Thursday‚ Mazzone said it “points to continuous interference and misconduct by Patricia de Lille”.

A 2‚000-page report compiled over 10 months by law firm Bowman Gilfillans recommends that the city council consider laying criminal charges against De Lille‚ who will vacate the mayoral office on October 31.

The report‚ compiled by Bowman's director Randall van Voore‚ claims De Lille and former city manager Achmat Ebrahim broke the law when they failed to tell the council about irregular payments for bus chassis in 2015.

It also says the council is obliged to report suspected acts of corruption relating to a tender for electric buses and that the city take disciplinary procedures against mayoral committee member for transport and urban development Brett Herron and suspended transport and urban development authority commissioner Melissa Whitehead for their alleged misconduct in the tender process.