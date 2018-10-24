Patricia de Lille is keeping Capetonians waiting to find out if she will withdraw her resignation.

Instead‚ she has demanded an immediate explanation from law firm Bowman Gilfillan‚ which drew up a report recommending criminal charges against her‚ for how it made different findings about her in two investigations.

“Once I receive their response [and] discuss it with my lawyers‚ and pending the decision of council [on Thursday] regarding which of the two reports they will adopt‚ I will then be in the position to announce what my next steps will be‚” De Lille said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Extreme caution should therefore be exercised in slavishly relying on the findings‚ conclusions and recommendations contained in the reports‚ particularly considering that the reports appear to be in conflict with each other.”

Reports on Wednesday said De Lille was considering withdrawing her resignation‚ negotiated in August with Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane‚ and staying on as mayor until the issues raised in the Bowman Gilfillan reports were resolved.

Former Western Cape community safety MEC Dan Plato‚ who was De Lille’s immediate predecessor as mayor‚ has been chosen to take over from her from November 1 and has already been replaced in Premier Helen Zille’s cabinet.