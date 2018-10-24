Politics

WATCH | Shivambu, money & haircuts: Insults fly as MPs clash in VBS debate

EFF deputy leader told to 'pay back the money'

24 October 2018 - 11:08 By TimesLIVE

Chaos returned to the National Assembly on Tuesday as ANC MPs shouted "pay back the money" during a debate on the VBS Mutual Bank scandal in which the governing party and other opposition parties united in attacking the EFF.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu was greeted with chants of, “Pay back the money” as MPs debated the report titled 'The Great Bank Heist', which implicated his brother Brian Shivambu.

In a sitting that mirrored the Zuma years in which MPs got accustomed to trading insults‚ the party of Julius Malema - in particular its deputy president and chief whip‚ Floyd Shivambu - came under attack over revelations that Shivambu’s younger brother had received R16-million from the R1.9-billion that was looted from VBS.

There were also allegations that R10-million of the money received by Brian was transferred to his MP elder brother but Shivambu and Malema have denied this.

