'One EFF, one bullet' tweet was fake, says BLF member
Black First Land First (BLF) member Zimasa Mpemnyama has distanced herself from a series of “manufactured” tweets – in her name – lashing out at the EFF and claiming protesters were paid R1m to cause a “race riot” on Clifton Fourth Beach.
“Yesterday my account was suspended on Twitter, then I find tweets like this, which I never wrote, circulating,” she said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Yesterday my account was suspended on Twitter, then I find tweets like this, which I never wrote, circulating. I am a BLF member, one of our main beliefs is "peace amongst blacks, war to the enemy". I would never write such hogwash about killing black people. Stop spreading lies. https://t.co/06jqX2h5DU— Zimasa Mpemnyama (@Zimasa91) January 1, 2019
“I would never write such hogwash about killing black people. Stop spreading lies,” she said.
“Here are the other tweets which were manufactured. I never wrote these tweets. Right wingers shared these pictures after they got my account suspend to tarnish mine & BLF's name.
"I would never use the term 'race riots' plus I know how to spell 'slaughtering' - Thank you very much."
WARNING: The tweet below contains strong language.
Here are the other tweets which were manufactured. I never wrote these tweets. Right wingers shared these pictures after they got my account suspend to tarnish mine & BLF's name. I would never use the term "race riots" plus I know how to spell "slaughtering" - Thank you very much pic.twitter.com/dSpeutjaml— Zimasa Mpemnyama (@Zimasa91) January 1, 2019
BLF leader Andile Mngxitama suggested that the tweets were photoshopped to incite "black-on-black violence".
Whites are so scared of cde Zimasa they have started a propaganda campaign against her including photoshopping her tweets. Well it's not Mandela tyd, we coming for EVERYTHING in 2019! pic.twitter.com/73ocuR99Zz— Andile Mngxitama (@AndileMngxitam1) January 1, 2019