Politics

'One EFF, one bullet' tweet was fake, says BLF member

01 January 2019 - 13:50 By TimesLIVE
A BLF member has distanced herself from "manufactured" tweets that attacked EFF members who protested at Fourth Beach in Clifton on December 28 2018.
A BLF member has distanced herself from "manufactured" tweets that attacked EFF members who protested at Fourth Beach in Clifton on December 28 2018.
Image: Dan Meyer

Black First Land First (BLF) member Zimasa Mpemnyama has distanced herself from a series of “manufactured” tweets – in her name – lashing out at the EFF and claiming protesters were paid R1m to cause a “race riot” on Clifton Fourth Beach.

“Yesterday my account was suspended on Twitter, then I find tweets like this, which I never wrote, circulating,” she said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“I would never write such hogwash about killing black people. Stop spreading lies,” she said.

“Here are the other tweets which were manufactured. I never wrote these tweets. Right wingers shared these pictures after they got my account suspend to tarnish mine & BLF's name.

"I would never use the term 'race riots' plus I know how to spell 'slaughtering' - Thank you very much." 

WARNING: The tweet below contains strong language.

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama suggested that the tweets were photoshopped to incite "black-on-black violence".

MORE

Clifton sheep slaughterers will be charged - City of Cape Town

As the row around people being asked to leave Clifton Fourth Beach at sunset continues to snowball, the City of Cape Town is going to lay charges ...
News
2 days ago

Police conduct under scrutiny after Clifton Beach sheep slaughter

The City of Cape Town says it will "engage" with the police and Western Cape police ombudsman about the conduct of a senior officer who prevented law ...
News
1 day ago

Sheep slaughtered on Clifton beach as animal rights activists protest

Pandemonium broke out on Clifton's Fourth Beach on Friday when demonstrators arrived with a sheep which they slaughtered to exorcise the "demon of ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Barberton families get houses thanks to David Mabuza Politics
  2. SA launches minimum wage bill ahead of May elections Politics
  3. 'One EFF, one bullet' tweet was fake, says BLF member Politics
  4. Good start for Patricia de Lille's new political party Politics
  5. WATCH | 2018 was a year of renewal and fighting state capture: Cyril Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X