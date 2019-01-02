'Too much' debate around the land issue, says Jacob Zuma on Twitter

Former president Jacob Zuma believes there is "too much" unnecessary debate on the land issue "for my liking".

Zuma on Wednesday morning posted a two-part video clip on his Twitter account airing his views on the land question.

According to Zuma, the drafters of the Freedom Charter — which states, "Land shall be shared among those who work it," — were much more advanced.

He said the ANC had taken a "very clear resolution" on the land question at its December 2017 conference at Nasrec, adding that the time for talk was now over.

"Having also experienced that what was an arrangement before of the state buying the land [based] on market prices under the principle of willing buyer [willing seller], we have agreed now, that has not solved the problem.

"And that is why the ANC debated the matter and took a very clear resolution that we must have expropriation without compensation. I do not know why there is a long debate on this matter because it is simple. We cannot change the facts of history."