WATCH LIVE | PIC commission of inquiry begins

Editor's Note: This live stream is expected to begin at 11am

21 January 2019 - 10:12 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into "allegations of impropriety" at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) starts on Monday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa instituted the commission into the PIC, which manages government pension funds‚ last year.

It will be headed by Justice Lex Mpati‚ the former president of the Supreme Court of Appeal‚ assisted by Gill Marcus and Emmanuel Lediga.

