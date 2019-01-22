Tweet reveals Mmusi Maimane's back-of-envelope DA election manifesto
DA leader Mmusi Maimane is writing his party’s manifesto on the back of an envelope - if a Twitter post on Tuesday is any guide
Maimane posted a photograph of himself in his parliamentary office, with pen poised over the back of a white A4 envelope.
"Looking at the draft manifesto. Look forward to sharing a vision for SA on 23rd of Feb," he tweeted.
This picture makes me very happy. Not nearly enough people write on the backs of open envelopes. https://t.co/RKuv5Nqmf3— Tom Eaton (@TomEatonSA) January 22, 2019
Times Select columnist Tom Eaton was quick on the draw, replying: "This picture makes me very happy. Not nearly enough people write on the backs of open envelopes."
To which Maimane replied: "Absolutely. It’s a missed opportunity for all of us."
@bravedave99 asked: "Is that the DA’s blank back-of-the-envelope manifesto you’re looking at?"
Roger Lishman told Eaton: "I always thought the stub of a pencil and the back of an envelope was a euphemism. Or is that an euphemism, to be pedantic?"