Tweet reveals Mmusi Maimane's back-of-envelope DA election manifesto

22 January 2019 - 14:46 By Dave Chambers
DA leader Mmusi Maimane in his tweet on January 23 2019.
Image: Twitter/Mmusi Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane is writing his party’s manifesto on the back of an envelope - if a Twitter post on Tuesday is any guide

Maimane posted a photograph of himself in his parliamentary office, with pen poised over the back of a white A4 envelope.

"Looking at the draft manifesto. Look forward to sharing a vision for SA on 23rd of Feb," he tweeted.

Times Select columnist Tom Eaton was quick on the draw, replying: "This picture makes me very happy. Not nearly enough people write on the backs of open envelopes."

To which Maimane replied: "Absolutely. It’s a missed opportunity for all of us."

@bravedave99 asked: "Is that the DA’s blank back-of-the-envelope manifesto you’re looking at?"

Roger Lishman told Eaton: "I always thought the stub of a pencil and the back of an envelope was a euphemism. Or is that an euphemism, to be pedantic?"

