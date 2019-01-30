T-shirts for now, promised land later says EFF's Floyd Shivambu

According to Shivambu, should the EFF be in government after the upcoming general election, the older persons grant would double from R1,700 to R3,400, while the child support grant would increase to R900.

Moreover, promised Shivambu, the EFF would give the people of Atteridgeville land, build factories and dish out shops that would be a result of an EFF government "free of tender systems".

For now, the EFF will on Saturday dish out t-shirts to its supporters at bus pick-up points to Giant Stadium in Soshanguve, and will hand out food on arrival at the rally venue.

Shivambu also called on landless people to invade unoccupied land.

"We say to our people we cannot wait for so long. If there is a land that is unoccupied, you must occupy it and use it for whatever purpose you want to use it for. You cannot stay in congested places like pilchards," said Shivambu.