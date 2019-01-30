Three weeks of bombshells: Racist slurs and more bribe claims as Agrizzi wraps up testimony

As Angelo Agrizzi's testimony at the Zondo Commission entered its third week, his allegations have raised eyebrows as the former Bosasa executive detailed Bosasa's relationship with former president Jacob Zuma and admitted to being a racist.

Here are some of the jaw-dropping highlights from Agrizzi's third week at the commission.

Jacob Zuma's 'R300k salary'

Agrizzi alleged that then president Jacob Zuma received a monthly payment of R300,000 from Bosasa to do the company's bidding.

The former Bosasa COO alleged that Zuma used his influence to effect legislative changes and to sabotage investigations into Bosasa.