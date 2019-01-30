Three weeks of bombshells: Racist slurs and more bribe claims as Agrizzi wraps up testimony
As Angelo Agrizzi's testimony at the Zondo Commission entered its third week, his allegations have raised eyebrows as the former Bosasa executive detailed Bosasa's relationship with former president Jacob Zuma and admitted to being a racist.
Here are some of the jaw-dropping highlights from Agrizzi's third week at the commission.
Jacob Zuma's 'R300k salary'
Agrizzi alleged that then president Jacob Zuma received a monthly payment of R300,000 from Bosasa to do the company's bidding.
The former Bosasa COO alleged that Zuma used his influence to effect legislative changes and to sabotage investigations into Bosasa.
Dudu Myeni
Agrizzi claimed that former SAA chair Dudu Myeni disclosed confidential NPA documents regarding an investigation into Bosasa when she met with Bosasa executives at the Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria.
The former Bosasa executive also alleged that Bosasa head Gavin Watson arranged a special gift for Myeni: a Louis Vuitton bag stuffed with R300,000 cash.
Journalists on Bosasa's payroll
During his testimony on January 28, Agrizzi vaguely named journalists and media consultants who were allegedly on Bosasa's payroll.
Agrizzi named an alleged journalist named "Ntuli" who he said worked at either The Times or The Star, a journalist referred to as "Bongs" from the Eastern Cape and Pinky Khoabane, who worked at Independent Media and The New Age.
Sunday Times allegations
During his testimony on Tuesday January 29, Agrizzi said he "messed up" a question about being offered an opportunity to respond to the Sunday Times regarding the sale of his assets.
Evidence leader Paul Pretorius said the Sunday Times had filed a submission that Agrizzi lied under oath when he said he had not been contacted by the publication on the story about his house being for sale.
The Sunday Times submitted emails between journalist Bongani Fuzile and Agrizzi in which Fuzile sent questions to Agrizzi. Replying to the email, he asked for time to respond.
"I am a racist - judge me on that"
A recording of a meeting that took place at Agrizzi's home was played at the commission. In the recording he uses the k-word numerous times. According to Agrizzi, his comments were directed at his Bosasa colleagues Papa Leshabane and Joe Gumede.
“I’m embarrassed of myself. I’m ashamed of myself for ever doing that ... I am a racist - judge me on that. I have admitted it and I am sorry,” said Agrizzi.