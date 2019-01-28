Politics

Jacob Zuma took R300k a month to do what Bosasa wanted: Angelo Agrizzi

28 January 2019
Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has detailed how then-president Jacob Zuma allegedly accepted regular monthly payments of R300,000 to do the company's bidding.

Zuma is alleged to have used his influence to help effect legislative changes and cripple investigations into the controversial company.

Agrizzi, who was testifying at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on Monday, described how Bosasa was approached by Falcon Oil and Gas in relation to the Karoo fracking transaction in the Northern Cape.

"They brought the opportunity to Bosasa. What they were looking for was a facilitation management company. I, at that stage, knew that the reason why they brought the transaction to us was because [Bosasa CEO] Gavin Watson had a close relationship with Dudu Myeni. That was a critical point for us," Agrizzi said.

He said legislative changes were needed to continue with the fracking project. He alleged Myeni co-ordinated a meeting at Zuma’s Nkandla home between the then president, Watson, Falcon Oil CEO Philip O’Quigley and attorney Lizel Oberholzer.

The meeting was said to have happened in 2016.

"The meeting was to effect legislative changes that the oil and gas industry required. The meeting with the [then] president was extremely successful. The [minister of energy]'s advisers were instructed to meet with Oberholzer and make the legislative changes needed," Agrizzi said.

He said he wasn’t sure if those changes were ever effected.

Earlier in his testimony on Monday, Agrizzi alleged that Bosasa paid R300,000 a month in cash to Dudu Myeni. The money was said to be a monthly donation to the Jacob Zuma Foundation, which Myeni chairs.

However, Agrizzi said he believes the money went directly to Zuma himself.

"Suffice to say Bosasa was favoured by the president. There were numerous meetings co-ordinated at the Nkandla residence. [Watson] was concerned [Zuma] wasn’t getting the R300,000. He said he was going deliver it directly to the president and make sure he has been getting it from Myeni," Agrizzi alleged.

"[Watson] told me he placed the bag next to Zuma and asked him, 'Does Dudu give you your money every month?' The answer was, 'Yes'.

"There was also an issue with the Hawks. [Bosasa] needed to get clarity and finality on this. They raised the issue with [Zuma] and he said: Let me make a call or two. And he made the calls. The Hawks then got a hold of Joe Gumede [Bosasa chairman] and arranged a meeting with him."

