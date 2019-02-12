Cogta COO denies calling Vytjie Mentor to set up meeting with Zuma

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) chief operations officer Lakela Kaunda has denied claims that she set up a controversial meeting between former president Jacob Zuma and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor in 2010.

Through her lawyers, Kaunda, who previously served as Zuma’s aide, denied that she called Mentor in October 2010 to arrange a meeting between her and Zuma.

Kaunda’s lawyer, Henry Cowley, cross-examined Mentor at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday. He referred to statements Mentor made to the commission as well as to former public protector Thuli Madonsela during her state capture investigation.