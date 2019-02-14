WATCH | 'I've never been a spy': Ramaphosa responds to sellout accusation

Kicking off his response to the debate on the state of the nation address, Ramaphosa said he had been advised to ignore Lakota's "vitriol" - but he chose to act against that advice to deal with the COPE leader's claims.

"I was waiting for pearls of wisdom from our MPs, but instead of engaging seriously with matters of national importance raised in the Sona, several speakers used this platform for personal attacks, for vitriol and pontification," said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa went on to detail how he and other students leaders had been arrested for marching at the Mankweng police station in the former Lebowa area (which is now the Limpopo province) before he was transferred to Pretoria, where he was detained for six months.

"They started interrogating me, which was vicious, and I will not go into that. The issue that they wanted from me was to give evidence against accused number one, Saths Cooper, Muntu Myeza, accused number two, Terror Lekota, accused number 3, and a number of others. I refused," he said.

Ramaphosa said he also refused to sell out his comrades, even after the security branch tried to get his father, who was a police officer at the time, to get him to agree to turn state witness against his fellow activists.

"I said, 'Dad, I'm not going to do it. I will never betray the comrades that I was working with, and if I did, where will I go and live thereafter?' I refused."