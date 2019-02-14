WATCH | The moment Mosiuoa Lekota called President Cyril Ramaphosa a 'sellout'

Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota’s shocking allegations during the State of the Nation (Sona) debate in parliament on Wednesday, during which he labelled President Cyril Ramaphosa a “sellout”, continue to dominate conversation in South Africa.

Lekota accused Ramaphosa and other student leaders of being “sellouts” to the apartheid government in the early 1970s.

“When it was difficult, you wrote to the special branch that we put communist ideas in your head. In doing so, you condemned us to the special branch. I say this because the special branch rewarded you and they sent you home, and we headed to Robben Island.

“This invitation that you were issuing on Friday, you should have issued it then. We should have travelled together to the island to serve years for the struggle of our people. I will not join you because you made your choice then,” said Lekota.

The EFF offered Lekota its time in parliament after the Cope leader went over his allocated time slot. The red berets have also called for an inquiry into the allegations.