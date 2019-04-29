Crooks will feel the sting of Solly Msimanga's scorpions if he's elected

DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga has pledged to create an anti-corruption unit similar to the now-disbanded Scorpions and institute a provincial commission of inquiry into state capture, should his party come out tops in Gauteng.

Msimanga was addressing a small crowd of DA supporters on Monday in Beyers Naudé Square in Johannesburg. He outlined plans for his first 100 days in office should the party win Gauteng in the May 8 poll.

He said the province needed its own Scorpion-type unit, as well as a commission of inquiry to identify where state funds had been looted.

"The Zondo commission (into state capture) has really exposed quite a lot of things … that we have corruption that is entrenched into our government contracts and our government’s running. We will not have MECs involved in any corrupt activities," he said.

"In my first 100 days, we will institute a commission of inquiry into state capture in Gauteng. We need to start plugging those holes. We are going to institute this and we are going to make sure those found to be corrupt will not have a place in office here. They are going to be fired and they are going to face the might of the law."

He said his corruption-busting unit would be named the Scorpions.

"Within the first 100 days we will have the Gauteng Scorpions that will be initiated to investigate all contracts, to make sure all municipalities are compliant on how they do their work. We want to make sure our Scorpions will have the sting they need to ensure cases they are presenting in a court of law will stand the test of time," he said.

Msimanga wants to develop a Gauteng "ministerial handbook" to outline what perks could be received by MECs. It would ensure that public money was not used by politicians to live a life of luxury. "Part of what we are going to do is to make sure that we cut on the luxuries and all the perks that the MECs and the premier have been enjoying," he said.