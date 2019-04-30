ANC poll estimates party will get 56% of votes in Gauteng

The ANC in Gauteng has renewed confidence after its own internal polls revealed the party was likely to get more than 50% of the votes in the province.

This comes just a few days before the general elections on May 8 which are expected to be highly contested.

Internal polling shows that the party will receive 56% of the votes in the province.

This would be an increase for the party.

The comes after completely different polls by the DA and Institute of Race Relations which place the ANC below 50%.

In that scenario, the DA could take over Gauteng through a coalition government.