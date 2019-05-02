ConCourt refuses to hear case which could have affected elections

Counsel for Revelle and the two organisations, Alan Nelson SC, had asked the court to postpone the elections.

He said this would give the National Assembly enough time to ensure that steps were taken to ensure that any adult South African who wished to, was able to stand for election to the National Assembly and provincial legislatures.

The judges of the court questioned whether it was possible to deal with the matter before the elections which are due next Wednesday.

Justice Nonkosi Mhlantla said parliament had been dissolved and said if the court were to postpone the elections for three months, there would be no parliamentarians to make amendments to the electoral laws.