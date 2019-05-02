WhatifIFPWins elicits hilarious responses

The party, which is dominant in KwaZulu-Natal, has taken over Twitter's trends list and responses to the hashtag #WhatifIFPWins are everything. Some of the social media platform's theorists say that, among other things, English would be dethroned as the dominant language and replaced by isiZulu, and Johannesburg's Bree taxi rank would be renamed after King Goodwill Zwelithini.

IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi spoke to eNCA two weeks ago, pleading with voters to give smaller parties a chance. While his party is among them, he did not campaign for it specifically, but said it must be given a chance to grow.