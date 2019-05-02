#WhatifIFPWins elicits hilarious responses
The May 8 general elections are around the corner and Mzansi is considering its options as it imagines what an IFP-led South Africa would be like.
The party, which is dominant in KwaZulu-Natal, has taken over Twitter's trends list and responses to the hashtag #WhatifIFPWins are everything. Some of the social media platform's theorists say that, among other things, English would be dethroned as the dominant language and replaced by isiZulu, and Johannesburg's Bree taxi rank would be renamed after King Goodwill Zwelithini.
IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi spoke to eNCA two weeks ago, pleading with voters to give smaller parties a chance. While his party is among them, he did not campaign for it specifically, but said it must be given a chance to grow.
#WhatIfIFPWins The Zulu language becomes our official language of communication in Africa🙆🏿♂️ pic.twitter.com/4GDNRY85ZG— JeremiaH Mogapi (@Jeremia_Mogapi) May 1, 2019
Inhlonipho iyobuya. People will learn to respect adults #WhatIfIFPWins— Ziphezinhle Madonsel (@ziphohm) May 1, 2019
#WhatIfIFPWins WhatsApp will officially be renamed to Whataphu! pic.twitter.com/rR8iCBhpok— Sphe Ngobese (@sphe_ngobeseh) May 2, 2019
• Code 10 drivers license will be a degree.— Stubborn Zulu (@SifisoHlope) May 1, 2019
• Bree will be King Zwelithini International.
• If you are not Zulu you fill in "Other" ku language.
• If you're not umuntu (Zulu) uyi shangane. #WhatIfIFPWins #Voteforchange #voteIFP pic.twitter.com/zG8f6wsGrj
#WhatIfIFPWins Every member of the parliament will be required to wear these😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zsjxnRUCcn— Я спенсер😎 (@Beneth_Ndlovu) May 1, 2019
#WhatIfIFPWins Our national anthem will be in maskandi😂Ibheshu will be our official South African attire🐐😢🔥 pic.twitter.com/pCXMxbCYn6— @MARYSON_RSA (@maryson_rsa) May 1, 2019
There will be more Universities like University of Zululand and Mangosuthu university of technology built by the IFP President #WhatIfIFPWins— Oksalayo so votela IFP (@WisemanSimelane) May 1, 2019
#WhatIfIFPWins then maskandi will be our news house music pic.twitter.com/VNOHWM3DXd— King Blessing (@BlessingSteve14) May 2, 2019
