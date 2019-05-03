Politics

ANC suspends Madibeng mayor

03 May 2019 - 11:34 By Nico Gous
Suspended Madibeng mayor Jostina Mothibe will face disciplinary procedures.
Suspended Madibeng mayor Jostina Mothibe will face disciplinary procedures.
Image: Twitter/NWPGOV

The ANC took the "difficult but necessary decision" to suspend Madibeng mayor Jostina Mothibe to "protect the integrity and decorum of the organisation".

"The African National Congress NW PTT officials have resolved to temporarily suspend the membership of the executive mayor of Madibeng Local Municipality, Jostina Mothibe," science and technology minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said in a statement on Thursday.

"Mothibe has been informed of her suspension and the conditions to which she has to abide during this suspension."

"We will ensure that various measures are put in place to ensure that service delivery is not affected and to restore services to the community of Madibeng."

MORE:

ANC 'confident' of overwhelming victory in May 8 elections

The ANC has no appetite for governing through coalitions, and the party is confident that it will win the May 8 elections overwhelmingly in all ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Ace Magashule in final push to win KZN vote for ANC

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has promised residents during a door-to-door campaign in northern KwaZulu-Natal during the party's final push for ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Over 2 million voters still undecided, say CT-based researchers

The country's 2.2 million undecided voters will be swayed by political party and political leader preferences, how those parties plan to solve ...
Politics
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. ANC calls for provincial investigation into crippling Durban strike Politics
  2. Johan Booysen outlines details of 'funny' meeting at Gupta compound Politics
  3. Julius Malema engages in 'necklacing' war of words with radio caller Politics
  4. Elections 2019: All your news, opinion & analysis Pages
  5. Interactive maps, rich data & more: visit our elections website now South Africa

Latest Videos

DA Youth projects anti-corruption messages on historic Luthuli House
Steve Hofmeyr smashes decoder after cancelling DStv contract
X