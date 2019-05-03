Mayor suspended by ANC in 'difficult but necessary decision'

In a last-ditch effort to stop protests before the elections, the ANC has suspended the mayor of the Madibeng Local Municipality, Jostina Mothibe.

Heading the ANC tentative structure in the province, science and technology minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said the decision was taken after concerns were raised by the community.

"This difficult but necessary decision was taken to protect the integrity and the decorum of the organisation,” she said.

Kubayi-Ngubane said there was enough evidence to warrant Mothibe's removal from office and she had been informed of her suspension.

The decision to remove Mothibe comes as protesters in Oukasie, near Brits, this week burnt tyres and barricaded roads in a protest about lack of services.