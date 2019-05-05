Julius Malema pays tribute to his 'confidante' grandmother at EFF rally

EFF leader Julius Malema gave a moving tribute to his late grandmother, Sarah Malema, at his party's rally in Soweto on Sunday.

Addressing thousands of his supporters, Malema said his grandmother meant everything to him.

He said his grandmother would have wanted him to address the rally despite her death just a day earlier.

"[She] left me in good hands [of EFF activists] ... I am not an orphan," said Malema.

He said his family appreciated the messages of support from South Africans.

Malema said his grandmother was his confidante and always stood by him, even when he was facing charges.