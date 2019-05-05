Makhura rules out coalitions in Gauteng because they 'don't get things done'

Makhura has criss-crossed the province, often supported by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, in an effort to retain the party’s majority in the province.

The ANC is currently on 53%, with most polls placing the province at too close to call.

Makhura, who is expected to return as premier if the ANC wins the vote, said he did not believe the opposition, particularly the DA, ran an effective campaign against the ANC.

He said the opposition’s campaign focused on the ANC while his party focused on the people.

“Their campaign is to march to Luthuli House; that’s a no campaign,” Makhura said.

The DA has fronted former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga as its premier candidate for the province.

Makhura said he believed that the ANC's support dropped in the 2016 local government elections, where it lost two metros, and the 2014 elections, where its majority was reduced to 53%, because of low voter turnout.

“People stayed away from the elections. They did not vote for the opposition,” he said.

Makhura said that if re-elected this week, the party would commit to dealing with the ailing healthcare in the province which he described as a “serious weakness”.

He also said they would also focus on dealing with crime.