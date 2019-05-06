Politics

The ANC, EFF & DA's final push - A wrap of pre-election rallies

06 May 2019 - 13:52 By Cebelihle Bhengu
South Africans are two days away from casting their votes in the 2019 elections
Image: Niyazz/Shutterstock via The Conversation

Political parties have just two days to learn their fate when millions of South Africans put pen to paper and cast their votes for the party they decide is worthy of governing.

The top three political parties, ANC, EFF and the DA dominated news headlines as well as Twitter trends lists this past weekend as they made their final push to convince South Africans to lend them their votes.

During months of campaigning for the 2019 general elections, political parties have spoken on their plans to fix the scourge of unemployment, the country's ailing economy, land expropriation as well as education, among other issues.

On Saturday, the official opposition party, the DA, held their rally at Dobsonville stadium in Soweto, while the ANC and the EFF held their final rallies on Sunday at the Johannesburg and Orlando stadiums respectively. 

Here is a wrap of the DA, EFF and ANC's final  election campaign rallies:

DA Phetogo rally

ANC Siyanqoba rally

EFF Tshela Thupa rally

