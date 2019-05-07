Politics

Along with your ID, you may need a brolly and windbreaker for vote

07 May 2019 - 16:28 By TimesLIVE
Extra caution might be needed to keep structures down ahead of a windy election day in parts of SA.
Image: File / REUTERS

While there are no extreme weather conditions forecast that could prevent people from getting to the polls on Wednesday, in some areas voters might need to take their umbrellas and windbreakers with them.

According to the SA Weather Service, parts of the Northern Cape, the eastern parts of the Western Cape, western parts of the North West, the Free State, the Eastern Cape and the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal could have thundershowers on voting day.

The weather bureau said the Northern Cape, North West, Free State and parts of the Eastern Cape could also expect strong, gusting winds.

"It is thus recommended that extra caution be taken when erecting structures in these places," the weather service said.

Gauteng is expected to have the best weather on voting day - fine and warm.

Parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo are expected to wake up to cloud and light drizzle, but this would clear during the day.

The Western Cape would be gripped by a cold front, which would move over the south-west coast and result in cool and cloudy conditions. This would be accompanied by light rain over the southwestern parts for most of the day.

Light rain will spread along the south coast and reach the Garden Route, while isolated early thunderstorms will possibly hit the Prince Albert and Beaufort West areas.

