Politics

Anger and frustration as Pretoria West voting station runs out of ballot papers

08 May 2019 - 15:43 By GRAEME HOSKEN
Voters play soccer as after ballot paper shortages at the Pretoria West High School resulted in long queues and long waits on Wednesday May 8 2019.
Voters play soccer as after ballot paper shortages at the Pretoria West High School resulted in long queues and long waits on Wednesday May 8 2019.
Image: ALON SKUY

Voting has been delayed for hours at a polling station in Pretoria West after a ballot paper shortage.

By around 3pm, queues were stretching out of Pretoria West High School, with irate voters demanding to know when they will get their chance to vote.

IEC officials, speaking to TimesLIVE anonymously, said the ballots ran out just before lunchtime.

“There are over 4,000 registered voters here. We had ballots for most of the morning. By mid-morning we realised there was a problem. We just didn't realise how quickly we would run out," the official said.

LIVE | Voting delayed in Pretoria West as station 'runs out of ballots'

Stay in the know: All the news, opinion and analysis around the SA 2019 general elections - as it happens!
Politics
10 hours ago

He said that they had battled for two hours to get more ballots delivered.

“We have the papers. We just hope people will remain patient and not leave.”

A voter, wearing ANC regalia, said she was angry about what happened.

“I understand that some people who are working may come to a voting station close to their work, but the IEC should have contingency plans in place to deal with this.

"Its unacceptable that they run out of papers,” she said, asking for her name not to be used.



INTERACTIVE MAPS, RICH DATA & MORE
Use our elections website to browse past results for your area and track election results

Tshwane University of Technology student Sipho Dlamini, who is a first time voter, said he was disappointed.

“Everything was going. Even though the queues were long it was moving.

"When the ballots ran out people became upset. With the queues now so long people are worried they wont be able to vote by the cut-off times.”

Gauteng IEC official Tshepo Makena said the shortfalls had been addressed and additional stock sent to the station.

“There are enough ballots for all stations. There are contingency plans to address shortfalls with buffer stock. “There will be enough papers for people to vote.”

TimesLIVE takes you through the country on Election Day on May 8 2019.

MORE:

KZN behaves badly on election day

KwaZulu-Natal has been the most badly behaved province in the country on election day.
Politics
1 hour ago

'New government must live up to expectations': Thabo Mbeki

Former president Thabo Mbeki said on Wednesday whichever party wins the national and provincial elections has the responsibility to “live up to the ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Seventeen voting stations remain closed, reports IEC

Seventeen voting stations were still closed on Wednesday at 11.30am - but voting is generally “proceeding well”.
Politics
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'We've played our part' - now the youth must step up, says 61-year-old voter Politics
  2. Paul Mashatile confident of ANC victory in Gauteng Politics
  3. Elections 2019: All your news, opinion & analysis Politics
  4. EFF most searched party on Google Politics
  5. Interactive maps, rich data & more: visit our elections website now South Africa

Latest Videos

'Take me to the future’: SA 2019 elections in 68 seconds
‘I don’t want any further excuses, we must work’: Cyril Ramaphosa casts his ...
X