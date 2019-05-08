Flood-hit Chatsworth hopes for better services as it turns out to vote

"If we don’t vote, we have no right to complain."

That’s the belief that drove 81-year-old Chatsworth resident Dhana Naidoo and his wife Veliamah, 75, to the polls on Wednesday.

"I’ve experienced the harshness of apartheid and the Group Areas Act. So I made it my duty ever since 1994, to make my mark every time there is an election."

Traditionally Chatsworth has been split between the ANC, DA and the Minority Front.

Naidoo said while his area of Umhlatuzana was badly hit by the recent floods, he still had vested his confidence in government.

"I had to get involved in this process and get things going for change."

At most polling stations in flood-ravaged Chatsworth, a suburb which lies south of Durban, voters trickled in throughout the day to cast their votes.