Don't drop out, step up: Stellenbosch student gives his peers a lecture

“We are a sensitive generation. We see all the challenges facing us all the time and it worries me that we are struggling to see the light at the end of the tunnel and know that our voice can make a difference.”

Josh Amos from the Cape Flats is a student at Stellenbosch University. He hopes his first vote will mark the beginning of his political agency as a young South African, bringing with it reform to education and an end to violence in his ward.

“There’s so much violence on the Cape Flats,” he said. “I really want to help change that.”

Amos was concerned by the decision by some of his peers not to vote. “Every vote counts towards the ultimate goal,” he said. “More students like myself need to recognise that our voices make a difference.”