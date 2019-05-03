Young voters are more worried than excited about elections, says poll

"Among those polled, 58% said they would vote ANC, 12% DA and 9% would vote EFF."

PSB Research conducted the poll in which 300 people were interviewed face-to-face. It found that just over three out of four (76%) of young South Africans are planning to vote.

Foundation founder and arms dealer Ivor Ichikowitz believes SA faces the same challenges as other modern democracies around the world "with our youth expressing deep concerns regarding the state of the nation and its ability to work for the people".

"However, while lack of faith in both our institutions and political parties is clearly low, there is reason to believe that our historic determination to foster greater social cohesion will prevail.

"As the nation prepares to head to the ballot box, we must all consider the impacts that declining trust and confidence could have on our democracy – and how to change the narrative to a more optimistic outlook," Ichikowitz said.