Madiba works his magic in Maritzburg

The spirit of former president Nelson Mandela was alive and campaigning for the ANC in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

That’s thanks to ANC and South African National Civic Organisation member Dumisani Mthalane who brought his life-size sculpture of the former president to an ANC party stand outside the voting station opposite Grey’s Hospital in the KwaZulu-Natal capital.

Mthalane said the Madiba statue, which had been given to him by his wife as a gift about four years ago, had a cherished place in his living room.