Madiba works his magic in Maritzburg
The spirit of former president Nelson Mandela was alive and campaigning for the ANC in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.
That’s thanks to ANC and South African National Civic Organisation member Dumisani Mthalane who brought his life-size sculpture of the former president to an ANC party stand outside the voting station opposite Grey’s Hospital in the KwaZulu-Natal capital.
Mthalane said the Madiba statue, which had been given to him by his wife as a gift about four years ago, had a cherished place in his living room.
Mandela sculpture owner Dumisani Mthalane brought the Mandela sculpture along to the polling station in PMB to do some work @TimesLIVE #SAElections2019 pic.twitter.com/aBAkX8oDUp— Jackie Clausen Pics (@jackie_pics) May 8, 2019
"Today I decided to make the old man work and his magic worked like a charm. There were lots of people who laughed when they saw the sculpture and they came over and took pictures with him.
"I just wish the competition, the DA who are always talking about Mandela, came across and also took a picture with him," Mthalane joked.
"People love Mandela so it was a good idea to have him with us today," he said.