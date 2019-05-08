Politics

Madiba works his magic in Maritzburg

08 May 2019 - 18:02 By Yasantha Naidoo
ANC member Dumisani Mthalane brought his life size sculpture of former president Nelson Mandela to a party political stand opposite a voting station at Grey's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg
Image: Jackie Clausen

The spirit of former president Nelson Mandela was alive and campaigning for the ANC in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

That’s thanks to ANC and South African National Civic Organisation member Dumisani Mthalane who brought his life-size sculpture of the former president to an ANC party stand outside the voting station opposite Grey’s Hospital in the KwaZulu-Natal capital.

Mthalane said the Madiba statue, which had been given to him by his wife as a gift about four years ago, had a cherished place in his living room.

"Today I decided to make the old man work and his magic worked like a charm. There were lots of people who laughed when they saw the sculpture and they came over and took pictures with him.

"I just wish the competition, the DA who are always talking about Mandela, came across and also took a picture with him," Mthalane joked.

"People love Mandela so it was a good idea to have him with us today," he said.

