Politics

More than 100 voting stations not yet open in KZN

08 May 2019 - 11:03 By Yasantha Naidoo
Police respond to protest action at Cato Manor on Wednesday morning. IEC officials say protests and sabotage have prevented over 100 voting stations in KZN from opening on time.
Police respond to protest action at Cato Manor on Wednesday morning. IEC officials say protests and sabotage have prevented over 100 voting stations in KZN from opening on time.
Image: Supplied

Sabotage and protest action has resulted in more than 100 voting stations not being able to open in KwaZulu-Natal by mid-morning on Wednesday.

IEC acting provincial electoral officer Ntombifuthi Masinga said out of over 4,000 voting stations in KZN, 101 stations were still not operational.

Masinga said in the Ukhahlamba district in the KZN midlands, trenches had been dug outside voting stations, preventing staff from gaining access.

“The department of cooperative governance is working with the police and municipal officials to fill up the trenches so that we can open the stations," she said.

Masinga said similar trenches had also affected voting at some stations in the Umdoni area on the south coast.

She said in the eThekwini area, protest action had prevented access to 88 voting stations, including in Umbumbulu, Folweni and Adams Mission, south of Durban. 

“These were identified as potential protest hotspots because of protest action following floods there recently. Police are there and we hope to open the stations soon. We will not close those stations that have been affected at 9pm because of the delays in opening them.”

Masinga said reports that two community halls being used as voting stations had been burnt were untrue.

“Upon investigation, it turns out that a councillor’s office was set alight with two tyres, but police managed to get the fire under control," she said.

READ MORE:

Elections-2019

For the latest news, analysis and opinion on the 2019 national elections
Politics
1 day ago

Police will 'act decisively', army will protect infrastructure in KZN

The South African National Defence Force has been deployed to guard infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal, ahead of the general elections on Wednesday.
Politics
18 hours ago

Presiding officer leaves voting station unattended at KZN school to teach

The IEC in strife-torn KwaZulu-Natal says despite service delivery protests, a shooting incident, unstamped ballot papers and a presiding officer ...
Politics
18 hours ago

Early protests mark election day in Durban, Plett and Khayelitsha

Election-day protests have flared up at various locations in Durban, as well as in Plettenberg Bay and Khayelitsha in the Western Cape.
Politics
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mongameli Bobani praises 'disciplined' Nelson Mandela Bay voters Politics
  2. Service delivery protest disrupts voting in Northern Cape town Politics
  3. Elections 2019: All your news, opinion & analysis Politics
  4. 'You have the right to choose a new leader,' Solly Msimanga urges voters Politics
  5. Interactive maps, rich data & more: visit our elections website now South Africa

Latest Videos

The many faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa
'God bless you!': Healthy-looking Desmond Tutu casts his 2019 special vote
X