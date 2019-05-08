Service delivery protest disrupts voting in Northern Cape town

The voting station, which was set to open at 7am, only opened at 9am after the police dispersed protestors with stun grenades.

“We have not received any update of any disruption which has happened lately. This morning the community was really adamant that the voting station shouldn’t be opened, but with the help of the police we were able to open the station and negotiations are continuing,” said Wildebees.

No injuries were reported to the IEC, but eNCA reported that one of their camera crew was struck by a rock.