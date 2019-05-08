Politics

Service delivery protest disrupts voting in Northern Cape town

08 May 2019 - 11:14 By Nico Gous
Voting was disrupted by protesters in the Northern Cape on Wednesday morning.
Image: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

The police dispersed protesting residents of the hamlet of Holpan, near Barkly West in the Northern Cape, on Wednesday morning after they disrupted voting.

The IEC’s Maruping Wildebees said some locals of the town - which has about 600 residents and 300 registered voters - tried to stop voting in a protest against poor service delivery.

The voting station, which was set to open at 7am, only opened at 9am after the police dispersed protestors with stun grenades.

“We have not received any update of any disruption which has happened lately. This morning the community was really adamant that the voting station shouldn’t be opened, but with the help of the police we were able to open the station and negotiations are continuing,” said Wildebees.

No injuries were reported to the IEC, but eNCA reported that one of their camera crew was struck by a rock.



