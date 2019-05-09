Politics

How SA voted: 10 easy ways to help you track the 2019 election results

09 May 2019 - 08:40 By TimesLIVE
South Africans queue to cast their votes on May 8 2019 in Freedom Park and Chaiwelo, in Soweto.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

South Africa has voted and now waits to hear what the results of the 2019 general elections.

Who will gain - or lose - support? Will provinces change hands or the status quo stand?

To help you track the results, we've gathered several maps from our handy elections website to track the election results as they come in, both on a national and a provincial level.

Just hover over the map to see the current state of the vote counting in the different areas - or visit our elections website here.

Be in the know: Browse past results for your area, watch the battlegrounds unfold or sign up for notifications to track the provincial and national results as they come in. 

 

NATIONAL RESULTS

PROVINCIAL RESULTS

GAUTENG

WESTERN CAPE

KWAZULU-NATAL

EASTERN CAPE

NORTHERN CAPE

LIMPOPO

MPUMALANGA

NORTH WEST

FREE STATE

