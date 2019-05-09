South Africa counts votes as ANC looks to retain power

South African elections officials counted ballot papers in the early hours of Thursday, a day after a vote seen as the toughest test yet for the African National Congress (ANC) party 25 years after it swept to power at the end of white minority rule.

The elections for a new parliament and nine provincial legislatures are the first barometer of national sentiment since President Cyril Ramaphosa replaced scandal-plagued Jacob Zuma as head of state in February 2018.

Ramaphosa is trying to arrest a slide in support for the ANC, which has won every parliamentary vote since the end of apartheid in 1994 but whose image has been tarnished by corruption scandals and a weak economy in the past decade.

Opinion polls suggest the ANC will again win a majority of the parliament's 400 seats, but analysts say its margin of victory may fall amid frustration with slow progress addressing racial disparities in income and wealth.