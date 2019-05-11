ANC holds on to Gauteng by a whisker

The ANC has barely managed to keep Gauteng from being snatched by opposition parties after the party got just over 50% of the vote.

Following three days of uncertainty, where the party dipped below 50% for the first time on Friday morning with 58% of the votes counted, the party managed to avoid losing Gauteng.

The final results put the ANC in Gauteng at 50.1, the DA at 27.4 and the EFF at 14.6.

With the final result in, the ANC may still need to make deals with the opposition parties to formulate a government and run legislature business.