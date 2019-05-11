ANC puts positive spin on narrow Gauteng victory

The ANC has taken a ‘glass half full’ approach to its analysis of the results from Gauteng, saying it views the results as an increase in support and not a drop.

The party said the election results in Gauteng must not be seen as a decrease from the 2014 election results but must be regarded as an increase from the damning results of the 2016 local government elections.

ANC national executive committee member Nkenke Kekana said the party was satisfied with the outcome of Gauteng even though it received only 50.19% of the vote.

He said the ANC's analysis showed that the party performed better in voting districts than it did in the local government elections.

“This is an upward movement from 2016. It is not seen as a drop in support,” Kekana said.

The party has a simple majority in the Gauteng legislature, dropping by over two percent since 2014.