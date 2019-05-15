Behind Tiso Blackstar Group's 2019 election website: the news in real time

As SA took to the polls this month to elect a new government, the TimesLIVE 2019 election website brought the results to life in real time with interactive maps and displays, attracting hundreds of thousands of readers during election week.

The website incorporated additional features and functionality to those that were available during the 2016 local elections and provided South Africans with voting information before and throughout the polls.

According to Tiso Blackstar Group's head of product, Percy Goetsch, the enhanced website built on the technology used in 2016.

TimesLIVE’s 2016 election website was named the best data visualisation project at WAN-Ifra’s 2016 Digital Media Africa Awards and generated record site-traffic numbers for the TimesLIVE and BusinessLIVE websites.

This year, the elections website again led TimesLIVE to a new daily record for visitors to SA's second-biggest news website.