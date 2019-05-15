Politics

One week later and some Nelson Mandela Bay residents are voting again

15 May 2019 - 07:00 By Naledi Shange
Some residents of Nelson Mandela Bay will head back to the polls this week for local by-elections.
Some residents of Nelson Mandela Bay will head back to the polls this week for local by-elections.
Image: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

Just a week after the country went to the polls on May 8, there is already another set of votes to take place.

The Electoral Commission confirmed that two by-elections would take place on Wednesday, both in the hotly-contested Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

Councillor positions in the municipality, for Wards 35 and 37, are vacant after the two Democratic Alliance members who previously held the positions had their party memberships terminated.

PODCAST | The arrogance of the ANC

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins were removed from the party for siding with a coalition government against the DA.

According to the IEC, in the 2016 local government election, the voter turnout in Ward 35 was 68.64% and the DA candidate won 86.83% of valid votes. In Ward 37, the voter turnout was 65.08% and the DA candidate won 68.66% of valid votes.

Candidates from the ANC, ACDP, DA, PA and the newly-formed Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party are expected to contest for the vacant positions.

READ MORE:

Here's what's next post elections: Swearing-in of MPs and presidential inauguration

New members of parliament will be sworn in on May 22 2019.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Nelson Mandela Bay gets yet another thumbs down from auditor-general

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s poor asset management and systems, shoddy record-keeping and inability to get a proper handle on its water and ...
Politics
4 months ago

Suspended officials to return to work in Nelson Mandela Bay, says mayor

All suspended officials at the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality whose disciplinary cases have been dragging on for longer than three months will be ...
Politics
5 months ago

Most read

  1. 'Stunning incompetence, irrationality and negligence': Gordhan slams public ... Politics
  2. Probe into Transnet 'irregularities' pointed directly at Brian Molefe Politics
  3. Zamani Saul pledges to de-'tender'-ise Northern Cape Politics
  4. WATCH | It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP Politics
  5. Pravin Gordhan asks court to set aside public protector's finding against him Politics

Latest Videos

It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP
'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
X