Politics

Mzansi welcomes Mmusi Maimane back to Twitter but asks: where are the jobs?

16 May 2019 - 11:06 By Cebelihle Bhengu
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has been questioned about the DA's plan to create one job for every household.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has been questioned about the DA's plan to create one job for every household.
Image: ROGAN WARD

Mmusi Maimane has received a warm welcome back to Twitter after he went quiet for four days. The DA leader  took to the platform on Wednesday to weigh in on the recently released unemployment statistics and pledged his commitment to ensuring a job in every home, despite losing votes in the May 8 elections.

PODCAST | The arrogance of the ANC

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

"We have the highest unemployment in the world. I am committed to the pursuit of placing a job in every home. Let hope live, our country will thrive." 

Some said they were happy to hear from Maimane, while others wanted to know if he was campaigning for the 2024 elections. Then there were those who asked how his party planned to create employment.

MORE

WATCH | Mzansi on Maimane: 'He should have told us why we must vote' for DA

Mzansi is divided on whether or not DA leader Mmusi Maimane is to blame for the decline in his party's election perfomance.
Politics
2 days ago

'I take full responsibility for the outcome of this election': Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has taken full responsibility for the party’s poor showing at recent general elections.
Politics
2 days ago

Maimane a no-show at DA presser about his future

DA leader Mmusi Maimane was missing in action at a DA press conference over his future following the official opposition's 1.4% decline in electoral ...
Politics
2 days ago

DA lost support in key townships, analysis shows

Support in Soweto, Tshwane, Diepsloot, Alexandra and Langa drops from 2016 level
Politics
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. State capture company got R227m 'for work Transnet should have done itself' Politics
  2. Early risers can join Ramaphosa's inauguration at Loftus - here's how Politics
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration 'will cost R100m less' than Zuma's Politics
  4. Verwoerd's grandson: judge me on my ideals, not my grandfather's Politics
  5. Supra Mahumapelo on his new book, ANC losses and Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha
X