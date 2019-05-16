Mzansi welcomes Mmusi Maimane back to Twitter but asks: where are the jobs?
Mmusi Maimane has received a warm welcome back to Twitter after he went quiet for four days. The DA leader took to the platform on Wednesday to weigh in on the recently released unemployment statistics and pledged his commitment to ensuring a job in every home, despite losing votes in the May 8 elections.
"We have the highest unemployment in the world. I am committed to the pursuit of placing a job in every home. Let hope live, our country will thrive."
Some said they were happy to hear from Maimane, while others wanted to know if he was campaigning for the 2024 elections. Then there were those who asked how his party planned to create employment.
my husband was retrenched twice in 7 months. it has been four months now and he's still unemployed so please enlighten me as to how YOU will help him...? it seems that parties are all talk just to get the votes so that they can kick you in the teeth!— Louise Cowling (@L0uMar) May 16, 2019
How are you going to do that if most companies in South Africa are retrenching?— Lindiwe sigalelana (@Maleendy11) May 15, 2019
Give us jobs as you promised then the unemployment rate will reduce. You said ANC doesn't have a plan, use your plan to prove them wrong.— Faith & Hope Foundation (@Faith_hopefound) May 15, 2019
Please share on how you’ll go about placing a job in each household— Apple_❤️ (@Nkale414) May 16, 2019