Supra Mahumapelo on his new book, ANC losses and Ramaphosa

Former ANC North West premier and provincial chair Supra Mahumapelo has opened up about the ANC's performance in the May 8 elections, his book and calls for him to step down.

In an interview on Radio 702, Mahumapelo said the ANC wasn't "very happy" with the six percentage point drop in votes in the North West. He also revealed that his book, Anti-Supra Political Coalition Campaign, will be released in October.

Here are five quotes from the interview:

Party mandate

"We must respect the mandate of branches, but if it was going to be an individual preference, I wouldn't have gone to parliament."

Project completion

"I was in government for three-and-a-half years and in government, for a project to be completed, it doesn’t have to be me, just because it was started during Mahumapelo's administration."