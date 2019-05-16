Supra Mahumapelo on his new book, ANC losses and Ramaphosa
Former ANC North West premier and provincial chair Supra Mahumapelo has opened up about the ANC's performance in the May 8 elections, his book and calls for him to step down.
In an interview on Radio 702, Mahumapelo said the ANC wasn't "very happy" with the six percentage point drop in votes in the North West. He also revealed that his book, Anti-Supra Political Coalition Campaign, will be released in October.
Here are five quotes from the interview:
Party mandate
"We must respect the mandate of branches, but if it was going to be an individual preference, I wouldn't have gone to parliament."
Project completion
"I was in government for three-and-a-half years and in government, for a project to be completed, it doesn’t have to be me, just because it was started during Mahumapelo's administration."
Book
"The book will include (address) the allegations which were concocted by one journalist who did not know the reasons behind the meeting with former president Jacob Zuma and ANC's secretary-general Ace Magashule."
Mahumapelo was referring to a meeting in Durban last year, where it was reported that there were plans to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa
"President Cyril Ramaphosa is the face of the ANC's campaign. We must make sure that we support him, protect him against things that may be concoctions ... It's our responsibility."
Job Mokgoro
"If you go on media, you are undermining the political relations that must exist between and among the alliance partners. So whoever is going to be deployed as a premier, all of us will have to rally behind that person."
This in reference to the battle for the North West premier position.