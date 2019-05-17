Politics

IEC, Africa and Herman Mashaba: five quotes from Julius Malema

17 May 2019 - 11:12 By Cebelihle Bhengu
EFF leader Julius Malema emphasised his belief that Africans should be able to move freely on the continent.
EFF leader Julius Malema emphasised his belief that Africans should be able to move freely on the continent.
Image: ALON SKUY

EFF leaders held a media briefing on Thursday in which Julius Malema spoke about the party's goals and answered questions from the media.

Malema touched on his party's concerns about double-voting, the ANC's performance, as well as measures needed to be taken by the IEC to prevent double-voting in future.

Here are five telling quotes from his speech:

IEC must be prepared for 2021 elections

"When the 2021 local government election happens, the IEC should have modernised its system and monitoring capacity to prevent double or triple-voting. The IEC must be beyond reproach because its incapacity and incompetence will lead to violence and an unworkable political environment."

Africa unite

"We reiterate our call for African unity. We shall continue to advocate for free movement of goods and people in the African continent, which is long overdue. We shall never retreat from this principle, even if in the immediate it seems to threaten our electoral growth."

EFF growth in KZN and Mpumalanga

"The growth in KZN and Mpumalanga is because of hard work. If you notice the growth is in Eastern Cape, KZN and Mpumalanga. In Mpumalanga we deployed the deputy president, we deployed commissar Veronica, we deployed Mam Reneilwe. That was a solid team.

"In KZN we dissolved everything including the membership, we started working from the ground and when did this we were accused of factionalism and purging. We did the same in the Eastern Cape."

'We are not mini ANC'

"You shouldn't beg friendship at the expense of the organisation. The organisation must grow and if people are not adding value, they must be told. You add value or you ship out. It has to be like that, otherwise we are going to experience what the ANC is experiencing. The ANC is unable to grow because they are not honest with each other."

Herman Mashaba stays as mayor

"I am reluctant to remove the mayor of Joburg - you know why? Those ANC people hate Mashaba and I am very happy. Every time they speak, that Mashaba is traumatising them. So anyone that traumatises the ANC is my hero."

MORE

DA, EFF in talks about installing a red beret mayor in Tshwane

EFF leader Julius Malema said on Thursday that his party was in negotiations with the DA to formally partner in governing Tshwane and Johannesburg.
Politics
20 hours ago

ANALYSIS: Battered DA, louder EFF – see you in parliament, ANC

What does a battered and bruised DA and a bigger and louder EFF mean for the political scene now?
Politics
2 days ago

Zindzi Mandela is tired of people questioning her political loyalty

Zindzi Mandela has defended her relationship with EFF leader Julius Malema, saying both her parents loved him.
Politics
4 hours ago

There's nothing urgent about Manuel's defamation case, EFF tells court

The EFF on Tuesday argued that former finance minister Trevor Manuel’s claim that his reputation had been harmed did not give him the right to ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. IEC, Africa and Herman Mashaba: five quotes from Julius Malema Politics
  2. Pretoria street closures for Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration Politics
  3. Trevor Noah trends as Julius Malema responds to 'genocide' jab Politics
  4. WATCH LIVE | Former Transnet engineer testifies at state capture inquiry Politics
  5. Zindzi Mandela is tired of people questioning her political loyalty Politics

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
X