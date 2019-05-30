A new cabinet for SA and Mzansi has opinions galore
South Africans were glued to their television screens and social media platforms during president Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet announcement on Wednesday night. Using the hash tag #CabinetAnnouncement, scores of people flooded Twitter to weigh in on the new appointments.
The president's announcement was not without surprises, including the appointment of Good leader, Patricia de Lille, as the minister of public works, and the axing of former department of social development minister Bathabile Dlamini.
Familiar faces made the cut, including Fikile Mbalula, who is now minister of transport, and Blade Nzimande as the minister of higher education and training.
Here are some of the reactions:
Bathabile Dlamini to Cyril Ramaphosa after the #CabinetAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/52HqYhZEri— Otis Lawrence (@Iam_Otsi) May 29, 2019
Best appointment, for me: Dr Zweli Mkhize to Health.— Mathanda (@MathandaNcube) May 30, 2019
Worst appointment: Dr Motsoaledi to Home Affairs.
The rest, I will get used to with time.#NewCabinet pic.twitter.com/4yCcnuy5aB
#CyrilRamaphosa is smart, the appointment of #PatriciaDeLille is strategic, he’s already preparing to get coloured votes come local elections, this isn’t about showing DA a middle finger, but looking to consolidate votes for local elections, smart move Mr. President. #NewCabinet— Lereng Will (@Thy_Will) May 30, 2019
50% of the Ministers appointed are women. What a time to be alive. #CabinetAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/QKEhtoBo3z— Raised In Africa. (@paballo_patsa) May 29, 2019
And David Mahlobo sneaked back in, quietly, this time as deputy minister. #NewCabinet pic.twitter.com/Ej2iViVjKk— Mathanda (@MathandaNcube) May 29, 2019
#PatriciaDeLille finally gets— Ncumisa Siko (@ncumisasiko) May 30, 2019
the recognition she deserves #CabinetAnnouncement #Cabinet2019 #NewCabinet
Our basic education system needs to be transformed and yet we are recycling ministers who are incapable of imagining how can that be done. #NewCabinet— Bon Rad (@BonRadGuy) May 30, 2019
#CabinetAnnouncement @tito_mboweni sha sha ur back in the cabinet..what are u preparing in the kitchen to celebrate this..some stew maybe? pic.twitter.com/ySj3qyi2BF— Tshifhiwa.LoraniMatodzi (@TshifhiwaLorani) May 29, 2019
#NewCabinet Am I the only one who finds Education Dept to be experiencing the same problems?— Tsomo Meyer, Mr James (@JameswaseTsomo) May 30, 2019
The same guy who said "students must fall" is appointed minister of higher education. What a joke. #CabinetAnnouncement— Don Sanjo (@Black__Don) May 30, 2019