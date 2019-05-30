A new cabinet for SA and Mzansi has opinions galore

South Africans were glued to their television screens and social media platforms during president Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet announcement on Wednesday night. Using the hash tag #CabinetAnnouncement, scores of people flooded Twitter to weigh in on the new appointments.

The president's announcement was not without surprises, including the appointment of Good leader, Patricia de Lille, as the minister of public works, and the axing of former department of social development minister Bathabile Dlamini.

Familiar faces made the cut, including Fikile Mbalula, who is now minister of transport, and Blade Nzimande as the minister of higher education and training.

Here are some of the reactions: