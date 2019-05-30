Twitter divided over Panyaza Lesufi's redeployment

It's been a bittersweet celebration for former Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who is trending on Twitter following his appointment as the province's MEC for finance and e-government.

Lesufi was announced on Wednesday as one of Gauteng premier David Makhura's cabinet members. His previous position at education has been taken by Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

As the province's MEC for education, Lesufi oversaw the building of 43 new schools, a project that began in the 2014/2015 financial year. The schools were unveiled weekly until the end of March.