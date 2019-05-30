Politics

Twitter divided over Panyaza Lesufi's redeployment

30 May 2019 - 07:01 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Panyaza Lesufi is Gauteng's new finance and e-government MEC.
Image: TimesLIVE/Nico Gous

It's been a bittersweet celebration for former Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who is trending on Twitter following his appointment as the province's MEC for finance and e-government.

Lesufi was announced on Wednesday as one of Gauteng premier David Makhura's cabinet members. His previous position at education has been taken by Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

As the province's MEC for education, Lesufi oversaw the building of 43 new schools, a project that began in the 2014/2015 financial year. The schools were unveiled weekly until the end of March.

While some Twitter users lamented Lesufi's removal from the education department and criticised Makhura, others celebrated his new appointment and expressed optimism that he would propel local businesses and the city's economy to greater heights. 

Here are some of the reactions:

