Twitter divided over Panyaza Lesufi's redeployment
It's been a bittersweet celebration for former Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who is trending on Twitter following his appointment as the province's MEC for finance and e-government.
Lesufi was announced on Wednesday as one of Gauteng premier David Makhura's cabinet members. His previous position at education has been taken by Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.
As the province's MEC for education, Lesufi oversaw the building of 43 new schools, a project that began in the 2014/2015 financial year. The schools were unveiled weekly until the end of March.
While some Twitter users lamented Lesufi's removal from the education department and criticised Makhura, others celebrated his new appointment and expressed optimism that he would propel local businesses and the city's economy to greater heights.
Here are some of the reactions:
Still Don’t know how a Decision was taken to move @Lesufi to Finance Considering the remarkable strides he made in Education. We Needed this Soldier to continue the Transformation Agenda in Education ✊🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/UYlsvNPXcQ— Ronald Nyathi (@ronnynyathi) May 29, 2019
Personally l, I think the redeployment of Panyaza Lesufi to finance is ill-advised on the part of premier David Makhura. If anything Cde Lesufi should have remained at Education to finish what he has started there.— Mshengu (@Mshengu_1) May 29, 2019
Congrats leader. I know you will turnaround the situation and plight of our people into greater future for Gauteng. God Bless commander Panyaza— iam_onkemntonintshi (@onkemntonintshi) May 29, 2019
I don't understand the criticism of David Makhura's decision to move @Lesufi from Education to Finance.— U-Babes we MESS (@MsiziNkosi) May 29, 2019
If you refuse to understand the importance of managing the province's budget effectively then we can't help you.
Who in their right state of mind removes Panyaza Lesufi from education🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️— Zingisa Mase (Pax Africana) (@ZingyMase) May 29, 2019
You served the people with pride and wish you all the best in your new role.— Owen Mziwetu Mjekula (@MjekulaOwen) May 29, 2019
The Biggest mistake is to think @Lesufi is passionate about education, NO..... He is passionate about his Job!!!! congratulations Grootman........— official_ (@skhumbi) May 29, 2019