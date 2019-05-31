Politics

AfriForum 'shocked' by Panyaza Lesufi's return as education MEC

31 May 2019 - 12:24 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. File photo.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. File photo.
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo/Sowetan

AfriForum says the reinstatement of Panyaza Lesufi as Gauteng education MEC is not good news for the Afrikaans community.

"It came as a big shock for us. We felt that the new MEC [Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko] was going to be a fresh breath of air for education in Gauteng. It’s bad that he [Lesufi] didn’t hide the fact that he isn’t fond of Afrikaans people," said Carien Bloem, AfriForum's project coordinator for education, on Friday.

"This is not good news for us. We feel targeted, you can also feel it when he speaks to the media, saying things like 'the Dromedaris days are over', we are left wondering what he means. He put a lot of pressure on Afrikaans."

Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced on Friday that he had reinstated Lesufi as education MEC.

Bloem said: "We are also concerned about some of the problems that Lesufi failed to address, such as the issue of mother tongue. It's a big problem that all education has to be in English. We feel strongly about our language, the same as anyone else about theirs.

"We can only hope that he will solve all the other problems and stop attacking Afrikaans. We need more schools, he must provide schools. He opened specialisation schools, so he must make that work too. And the glitches on the online application platform must be addressed, a lot of parents complained, not just Afrikaans but across the board," Bloem charged.

Makhura said he had been inundated with calls to reinstate Lesufi following his recent appointment as the MEC of finance and e-government.

MORE

Panyaza Lesufi back as MEC for education in Gauteng

Gauteng premier David Makhura has reinstated former MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi after relentless call from the public.
Politics
3 hours ago

Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd gets a new name

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has formally approved the renaming of Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd in Pretoria.
News
1 week ago

Applying for spots at these Gauteng schools? You may already be too late

Despite a rough start on Monday, nearly 300,000 learners applied online to the Gauteng education department for the 2020 academic year.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. AfriForum 'shocked' by Panyaza Lesufi's return as education MEC Politics
  2. IN PICTURES | Meet some of the ministers in Ramaphosa's cabinet Politics
  3. Panyaza Lesufi back as MEC for education in Gauteng Politics
  4. Explained: Why the EFF lost defamation scrap with Trevor Manuel Politics
  5. WATCH LIVE | State capture: Thobane Mnyandu's testimony continues Politics

Latest Videos

From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
Angelo Agrizzi robbed by armed men at petrol station
X